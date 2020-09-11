Things are rough right now, gang, so we could all use an escape, or a distraction. So how about animals? I don’t know about you, but I’m a big fan of animals. In fact, you might say I like animals more than I like human beings. And Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will provide an up-close look at the goings-on within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Watch the trailer below.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Trailer

An eight-part docuseries narrated by Josh Gad, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom “dives into the details, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care, conservation and Disney Imagineering and showcases the parks’ magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals and the herculean tasks their animal care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.”

The series also “invites fans of Disney, nature and animals to hang out with all the parks’ residents, including baby Grace, the newest member of the gorilla troop. Then, hop over to Harambe Wildlife Reserve to come face to knee with supermom Masai giraffe, Kenya and up close and personal with Gus the hippo. Viewers can travel to the savanna to witness Dakari, the alpha male African lion, lord over his land and meet Kinsey, the alpha lioness, who’s the real ruler of the pride. The series incorporates cutting-edge technology, including custom-built GoPro housings, 18-foot cranes and underwater camera systems, to reveal the world-famous dedication, pioneering conservation and visionary genius that IS Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”

Look, I’m not the intended audience here, but this all sounds delightful to me (well, the animal stuff; not so much the “18-foot cranes” angle, I can take or leave that). I’m not really a Disney parks guy, and I’ve never been to any of the particular parks, but the animal kingdom interests me, and I might have to check this out. I mean, hell, episode 5 is titled “Episode Five – Aardvark Love!”, with the exclamation point and all. Come on, admit it, that’s cute.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom starts streaming September 25 on Disney+.