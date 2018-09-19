Marvel’s comic book adaptation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi fleshes out Rian Johnson‘s acclaimed film, inserting tiny gems that make Episode 8 feel all the richer. And while The Last Jedi provided us with the perfect ending to Luke’s (Mark Hamill) journey, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi comic book throws a cherry on top with its insight to Luke Skywalker’s last words.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow.

When we cut to the final shot of Luke Skywalker sitting atop a rock on his planet Ahch-To watching the binary sunset just like the one he saw on Tatooine long ago (in one of Star Wars’ most iconic shots from 1977’s A New Hope), what’s unsaid is more powerful than any line of dialogue. But in the final issue of Marvel’s comic book adaptation of The Last Jedi, we finally get to know what he was thinking during this moment of serenity.

In a look at the comic from CBR, the scene plays out frame-for-frame in the comic book as it does in the film — with one new addition. We get a glimpse of Luke’s internal dialogue as he watches the binary sunset for the last time, having drained all of his life force after Force projecting himself onto the planet Crait to battle with his nephew, Kylo Ren.

“And so it ends as it began,” Luke’s thought bubble reads. “By the light of two suns. Before stepping into a larger world.”

Gary Whitta, the writer of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi comic book, posted the entire scene on his Twitter below, which was illustrated and colored by Michael Walsh and Mike Spicer, respectively.

Well it’s out in the wild as of today so here’s my favorite page from the entire six-issue run of Marvel’s #TheLastJedi. I got all of the feels writing this. Art and color by @Mister_Walsh @SpicerColor pic.twitter.com/xdTOzBslg4 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) September 12, 2018

The scene is far from the subtle image that Johnson delivered in his film (in fact, it kind of takes a sledgehammer to the moment), but it’s still beautifully poignant. For those who were maybe on the fence about the themes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this comic book assures that this feeling of hope that Luke expresses was the intention all along.

The final issue of Marvel’s comic book adaptation of The Last Jedi arrives on comic book store shelves today.