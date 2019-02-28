Raised By Rainbows is a new art show by Luke Flowers at Gallery 1988 that takes some of your favorite movies and cartoons and gives them a makeover that would make your inner child smile with glee.

With a series of prints that feel lifted from children’s books, you can watch characters from Star Wars, The Karate Kid, and Jim Henson play arcade games. Maybe you’d like an illustrated timeline of the first Back to the Future movie. Or perhaps you’d like to learn the alphabet from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Check out prints like that and much more from the Luke Flowers Raised by Rainbows art show below.

Luke Flowers Raised by Rainbows Art Show

Here’s a collection of characters playing some old school video games that make cute reference to their relationship on screen. Jim Henson puppets Kermit the Frog and plays Frogger with him. Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from The Karate Kid play a fighting game. Beebop and Rocksteady play the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game. And Luke Skywalker, Yoda and the spirit of Obi-Wan Kenobi are playing TRON.

For all you Back to the Future fans out there, this print uses little illustrations to tell the entire story of the first movie. Check out Uncle “Jail Bird” Joey’s cake that is about to go to waste, run from the Libyans, rock out to “Johnny B. Goode,” and leave it all on a cliffhanger.

The Looney Tunes get some love with this collection of a variety of characters from the classic cartoon shorts. They also revolve around the glowing basketball of stolen court skills in a cool Space Jam print. Not only are the Looney Tunes on display, but so are the Monstars, Michael Jordan, the assorted NBA players who have their talent stole, and Bill Murray too.

There’s no better way to learn your alphabet than with characters from some of your favorite characters. Sure, you might already know the alphabet (after all, you’re reading this), but maybe your kids need some help with these colorful characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and the letters they represent.

The characters of John Hughes and Steven Spielberg get their own quirky illustrations here. The Hughes-themed print called “Third Wheel” has a two-on-one scene from movies like National Lampoon’s Vacation, Home Alone, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and more. Meanwhile, Spielberg’s characters shoot for the moon on “BMX Buddies,” which puts characters from Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Hook and more in the flying bike and basket scene from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.

And finally, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gets a cool four quandrant pieces that uses a center circle as the uniting piece, each being a different circular slice. All of the turtles a sewer, Krang, the front of the Turtle Van, and of course, pizza.

You can get your hands on all of these prints (and more) of varying sizes, editions and prices over at Gallery 1988 right now. There are also cool stickers in the same illustration style that you can pick up too. Enjoy!