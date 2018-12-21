Netflix’s loss is Amazon’s gain. Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has just signed a deal with Amazon to produce new TV projects for Amazon Prime. The news comes on the heels of Netflix cancelling Luke Cage, which Coker created and served as showrunner on for its two seasons. Maybe all the other cancelled Marvel Netflix showrunners can knock on Amazon’s door next.

Two months ago, Netflix cancelled Cheo Hodari Coker’s show. Now, it looks like he has landed a much better deal with Amazon. Per THR, Coker will “develop and produce new TV projects for the retail giant and streamer under his Fighting 99th Entertainment banner. Amazon will distribute the content globally in more than 200 countries and territories.”

“Amazon is the future,” Coker said, which kind of sounds like a dig at Netflix. Coker added that Amazon’s “bespoke, specific approach to building groundbreaking shows offers an amazing opportunity, one that I’m incredibly thankful for. I can’t think of a better place to launch the first shows developed under my Seattle-based Fighting 99th Entertainment banner and am excited for people to see what we have in store.”

In addition to Luke Cage, Coker has worked on TV shows Southland, NCIS: Los Angeles, Almost Human, and Ray Donovan. He also co-wrote the Notorious B.I.G. biopic Notorious, and has a story credit on this year’s Creed II.

“We’re very excited to welcome Cheo to the Amazon Studios family,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of TV at Amazon. “From Notorious to Luke Cage, Cheo is a provocative, revolutionary storyteller, and we’re happy he’ll be creating those kinds of bold new series exclusively for Prime Video.”

Luke Cage is one of three Marvel shows to get the axe at Netflix. Iron Fist was the first to go, and Daredevil was recently cancelled as well. The only two remaining Marvel shows over at Netflix are Jessica Jones and The Punisher, and it’s probably safe to assume at this point both of those shows will come to an end once their new seasons arrive in 2019.

While Netflix gets the brunt of the attention for their original content, Amazon has been attracting an impressive lineup of talent. In addition to Coker, they have the fantastic Homecoming this year from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, along with upcoming projects from Jordan Peele, Nicole Kidman, Reed Morano, Neil Gaiman, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Robert Kirkman and Jill Soloway and many more. Take that, Netflix.