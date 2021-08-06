Looks like Tim Burton has found the Addams family patriarch for his new Netflix show.

Luis Guzmán (Traffic, Punch-Drunk Love) is reportedly in “final talks” to play Gomez Addams in Wednesday, a new live-action streaming series which will follow the famous fictional family’s daughter, Wednesday Addams, as she enrolls in a strange academy and solves mysteries.

Collider reports that Guzmán is in final discussions to play Gomez Addams, the delightfully odd father of Wednesday and her brother Pugsley, brother to the even-more-strange Fester, and the husband of Morticia. One of Gomez’s primary characteristics is being incredibly horny for his wife at all times – so much so that my dude is constantly having to restrain himself from absolutely going to town on her, in a way that could feel like it’s a little much. But that open desire actually ends up feeling refreshing, considering how many sitcom couples frequently squabble for plot reasons.

Guzmán has already appeared in a couple of Netflix projects, popping up in supporting roles in the undercover crime series Narcos and appearing in Adam Sandler’s Sandy Wexler. This continues his relationship with the streamer, and while it remains unclear exactly how big a role this will be, it should be a blast to see the delightful character actor inhabit such a bombastic and over-the-top guy like Gomez.

John Astin played the role on the 1960s TV series, Raul Julia played him in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1990s live-action movies, and recently, Oscar Isaac has lent his voice to Gomez in the new CG-animated family film franchise.

Wait, Tim Burton is Making a Show About Wednesday Addams?

Wednesday takes a slightly different approach than the average Addams Family project. This “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” will follow Wednesday Addams (You actress Jenna Ortega) as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she tries to master her “emerging psychic ability.” Along the way, she tries to solve a supernatural mystery her parents were involved in 25 years before, stop a killing spree that has upended the local town, and, of course, traverse the ups and downs of having relationships with her fellow students.

Tim Burton is directing all eight episodes, marking his first major television directing gig. He previously directed a single episode of a show called Shelley Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theatre in the mid-1980s, and executive produced an animated series based on his Beetlejuice film.

How the big question becomes: who will play the Morticia to Guzmán’s Gomez?