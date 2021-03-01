Below you’ll find an exclusive clip from Lucky, a horror film headed to Shudder this week. It’s another time-loop movie, with Brea Grant playing a self-help author who finds herself stalked and killed by a masked killer every night – until she takes matters into her own hands. Grant also wrote the film, which was directed by Natasha Kermani and has been making the festival circuit for a few months now.

Lucky Clip

In Lucky, “a suburban woman fights to be believed as she finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. When she can’t get help from those around her, she is forced to take matters into her own hands.” The film is described as a ” surreal feminist thriller,” and it’s already played at SXSW and the Fantasia International Film Festival.

My Now Scream This co-writer Matt Donato caught it at the latter and wrote that while the film has a great message it doesn’t quite stick the landing: “One of the most conflicting predicaments any film critic can face is acknowledging a worthwhile message within an otherwise poorly executed product…[Lucky is] an experiential gender outcry in ways men can never understand. Women spend every day fighting, trying to survive in a world that ignores their cries for help, with only one another to trust…The commentary is there. The frustration, and failure, and rage is there. Unfortunately, neither Natasha Kermani’s direction nor the script’s third-act reinventions do any service to the urgency behind its themes. It’s a film that spirals out of control until it’s lost any sense of thematic identity, where a lack of subtlety is both its early blessing and a closing curse.”

But you should check the film out for yourself, and you can do that this week when Lucky arrives on Shudder March 4.