“Her perfect life is a perfect lie.”

That’s how the official description begins for author Jessica Knoll‘s 2015 novel Luckiest Girl Alive, which is being turned into a thriller movie at Netflix. And the streamer has now hired an actress to step into the lead role: Mila Kunis (Ted, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), who has been relatively quiet for the past few years. Get more details about the project below.

Variety reports that Kunis will produce and star in Luckiest Girl Alive, playing the lead character of Ani FaNelli. Here’s how Amazon describes the book:

Her perfect life is a perfect lie. As a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani FaNelli endured a shocking, public humiliation that left her desperate to reinvent herself. Now, with a glamorous job, expensive wardrobe, and handsome blue blood fiancé, she’s this close to living the perfect life she’s worked so hard to achieve. But Ani has a secret. There’s something else buried in her past that still haunts her, something private and painful that threatens to bubble to the surface and destroy everything. With a singular voice and twists you won’t see coming, Luckiest Girl Alive explores the unbearable pressure that so many women feel to “have it all” and introduces a heroine whose sharp edges and cutthroat ambition have been protecting a scandalous truth, and a heart that’s bigger than it first appears. The question remains: will breaking her silence destroy all that she has worked for — or, will it at long last, set Ani free?

This will be the first non-TV project for director Mike Barker (Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale) since 2007’s Shattered. Jessica Knoll is writing the screenplay based on her own novel, which was marketed as being in the same class as female-fronted beach reads like Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train.

I don’t know if she hasn’t been interested or available for anything like this until now, but I’m a little shocked that it’s taken this long for Mila Kunis to be the lead of a Netflix film, because she seems almost engineered to star in Netflix movies. She’s recognizable thanks to her long TV career – famous, but not A-List famous. She’s well-liked because of her comedic performances, she’s charismatic and charming, able to be physical and play either confident and over-the-top or frantic and in-over-her-head with equal aplomb. In other words, she’s just the right kind of malleable performer to be able to fit into just about any type of product Netflix’s algorithm can generate. Her last four movies – Breaking News in Yuba County, Four Good Days, Wonder Park, The Spy Who Dumped Me – have left a lot to be desired, but I can easily see her making a dozen Netflix movies over the next ten years if that’s something she wants to do.