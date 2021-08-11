All bad things must come to an end. That’s the quote, right?

Lucifer began with its titular character abandoning his throne in Hell for a life of indulgence in the L.A. club scene. But since then he’s endured five seasons worth of change. Though his smug personality has pretty much remained intact, charming confidence and all, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) has grown more than he ever would’ve imagined. In fact, the former King of Hell is so incredibly different, that he now has a shot at ruling Heaven.

Check out the trailer for Lucifer season 6 below!

Lucifer Season 6 Trailer

Things really have changed! This time around, former detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) is on the other end of an interrogation, being questioned about a crime she and Lucifer played witness to. Her answers are considerably less snarky but, in Lucifer’s defense, he’s only sharing his truth.

After kicking off with their interrogation, the trailer leaps right into the issue at the heart of the final season. Following the angelic war, Lucifer is primed to step into the role of God — but he doesn’t seem to agree. He’s more hesitant than ever because, as Chloe says, “becoming God is a big job.” Unfortunately, while he waffles on the decision-making and even returns to Dr. Linda’s (Rachael Harris) therapy couch, other angels are making big moves. The rebellious Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) arrives, intent on destroying Lucifer and possibly disrupting reality in the process.

The laws of nature are breaking down and as everyone’s favorite forensic scientist Ella (Aimee Garcia), explained, “the apocalypse is nigh.” And when reality starts to dissolve, things tend to get weird — including a few glitching people and from the looks of it, an animated episode.

The Long Road To Heaven

Lucifer has had a complex journey from literal Devil, to detective, to God. Given how wildly his life has changed, his hesitation to rule Heaven shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Showrunner Joe Henderson said as much to Entertainment Tonight at the end of season 5, indicating what the Devil would be working through in the final season. Henderson said:

“Lucifer, his whole story begins with wanting to be God, wanting to have the same power and ability as God. When the dog catches the car, what does the dog do with it? That is a question worth exploring for a season.”

Lucifer isn’t the only one who had a bumpy path — the show itself has endured quite a bit. Based on the DC/Vertigo Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, the show premiered on Fox in 2016 and spanned three seasons before they pulled the trigger on cancelation. After a massive outcry, Netflix revived the series for a fourth season, renewed it for a fifth, and finally announced the series would conclude at six.

This time around, fans at least get the joy of seeing Lucifer reach new heights, rather than end on the low point of the season 3 finale. Happiest of all, the slow burn romance between the devil and the detective finally found its resolution when the pair began a relationship in season 5. Things are far from over, of course: a relationship with the former King of Hell was complicated enough, but his possible tenure as God won’t make things easier. We’ll just have to tune in to see how Decker and Lucifer survive it all.

The final season of Lucifer hits Netflix on September 10, 2021.