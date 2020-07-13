The Devil is back – or is he?

In Netflix’s new Lucifer season 5 trailer, the rug is pulled out from under the characters when it’s revealed that the Devil (Tom Ellis), who has returned from hell, isn’t actually Lucifer – instead, it’s his twin brother, Michael, posing as the big guy and trying to take over Lucifer’s life. We’re in full-blown soap opera territory here, folks. Check the trailer out below.



Lucifer Season 5 Trailer

With a premise as bonkers as “The Devil abandons hell and becomes a L.A. nightclub owner and a consultant to the police,” I’m honestly surprised it took four full seasons of Lucifer before the ol’ twin brother trope was thrown into the mix.

After Fox canceled the show, Netflix listened to its vocal fanbase and decided to resurrect the series. At one point, the streamer was considering ending the show after this upcoming fifth season, but last month, they decided to give it the go-ahead for a sixth and final season.

The fifth season will consist of 16 episodes, but it’s being split into two parts. Here’s the brief description of season 5:

Lucifer is back and acting…strange. Get ready – this season all your desires will be fulfilled.

The first half of Lucifer season 5 arrives on Netflix on August 21, 2020.