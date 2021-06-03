The expectations are always high whenever Pixar releases a new film, particularly after its most recent movie won an Oscar. Though Luca, the coming-of-age fantasy from first-time feature director Enrico Casarosa, looks as far removed from the photorealistic ambitions of Soul as possible. There’s a simplicity to both the animation style and the story, which feel like a throwback to the animated films of yesteryear, back when friendship was the prevailing theme and the biggest stake was accidentally getting water spilled on you and your sea monster friend. And according to critics and writers who had a chance to see Luca early, that simplicity is exactly what makes Luca such a soaring success.

Luca is earning praise for its stunning, expressive visuals and lovely message about friendship from writers and critics, who call it another hit for Pixar. We’ve rounded up the early reactions below.

Director Enrico Casarosa made the leap to feature filmmaking after impressing with his 2010 Pixar short La Luna. The unique visuals from that short seem to have carried forward here, as some critics say Luca‘s unique animation style is more akin to Aardman, the stop-motion animated studio behind works like Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, than what you expect from Pixar.

There’s something really beautiful about how LUCA captures young friendship & how those early bonds shape us. The character design (resembling the director’s short LA LUNA) & the use of color is distinctive & vibrant. The scope & cultural specificity are perfectly tailored to it. pic.twitter.com/i75GvIojYM — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) June 2, 2021

Watched #LUCA from @Pixar and it's SO LOVELY! Beautiful story about that time in your life before the world takes over, and about inclusion and believing in yourself. I now say, "Silencio Bruno" before I do anything scary. Wonderful voice acting and the animation is stunning! pic.twitter.com/1snYgCXs8y — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 2, 2021

Luca: The best Aardman movie that Pixar ever made. Full of expressive cartooning, but at a breezy pace. Quite fun. pic.twitter.com/Klh5xMieEi — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) June 3, 2021

Critics in particular praised the film’s portrayal of friendship, which was equally charming and moving.

LUCA is a ray of sunshine. Vibrant & warm with strong themes on individuality & friendship. While not quite top tier Pixar, there’s little to complain about here from its lively pace, sweet humor, lovely score & exuberant voice performances. I wish I could’ve seen it in a theater pic.twitter.com/y49YyWTX74 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) June 1, 2021

I don't think I've ever seen friendship displayed as gorgeously as #Luca. The all-consuming First Best Friend, when you want to spend every waking second with them. This movie was so dammed cute, I'm fit to burst from the emotions. pic.twitter.com/sPB5pqWELf — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) June 1, 2021

Luca was every bit as charming and delightful as you'd expect. I'm not the sobbing mess I normally am after a Pixar film, but I do feel like I've just visited the Italian Riviera. Now, someone pass me the gelato… #PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/5wYbv3iO27 — Amy Fulcher – As The Bunny Hops (@asthebunnyhops) June 1, 2021

#Luca is an absolute joy to experience, it’s a story about friendship & being yourself, it’s hilarious and vibrant with its stunning animation and ensemble cast, and even though it’s not top tier Pixar for me, it’s still one of their most unique films. pic.twitter.com/x4mR8bret3 — Orlan Harris (@OrlanHarris) June 3, 2021

Luca is hilarious, touching, & VISUALLY STUNNING! Spotlighting friendship – real, true friendship – but also touching on overcoming your fears, & embracing your true self. The music, language, & food are a love letter to the Italian Riviera. #PixarLuca@PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/1e6J2qpZ8c — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 1, 2021

Reactions were divided on where Luca falls in the overall scheme of Pixar films. To some, it’s one of the more disposable films, while others call it one of the best and most unique movies to come out of the acclaimed animation studio.

Luca is absolutely adorable. As always, Pixar has crafted a beautiful looking and enjoyable adventure with a message for all ages. Perhaps a little more disposable than their top tier efforts, but it’s still a joy to experience.@PixarLuca @Pixar #Luca #PixarLuca #LucaPixar pic.twitter.com/ssOYfXtbfS — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) June 1, 2021

#Luca is one of the best surprises of this Summer movie season. Not only is the animation & score some of Pixar’s best, but it’s such a heartwarming tale about friendship & belonging that manages to bypass any clichés Might be one of my personal Pixar favs, such a fun watch! pic.twitter.com/xXQvXMBgEP — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) June 2, 2021

Absolutely loved @Pixar’s #Luca! True to form to studio’s original storytelling with friendship at its core. Gorgeous animation and environments of a colorful Italian summer. Add some very funny comedic beats and you got a very fun summer flick. Bravissimo! pic.twitter.com/3odt7InNjA — Jordie Poblete (@jordiepoblete) June 2, 2021

Though some critics were more cautious in their praise, Luca is earning near-universal raves for its lovely depiction of a deep friendship and its singular animation style that plays with the potential of 3D animation by harkening back to stop-motion films. Overall, it seems like another hit for Pixar, which is why it’s a shame that the film is being shuffled off to Disney+ instead of receiving the big theatrical release it so clearly deserves.

Luca, which stars Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Marco Barricelli, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan, premieres on Disney+ on June 18, 2021.