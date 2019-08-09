What if The Goonies, but one of the spunky teen boys were actually psychotic? That’s the premise of Low Tide, the upcoming A24 thriller starring It star Jaeden Martell. Low Tide follows a group of teenage boys who, to pass the time during the long days of summer, break into vacation homes to steal valuables. But when two of them stumble upon a bag of gold coins of immeasurable value, that threatens to tear the group apart. Watch the Low Tide trailer below.

Low Tide Trailer

Alan (Keean Johnson, Alita: Battle Angel) spends his summer days like any teenage boy: lounging in his beach town on the New Jersey shore, taking dates to the boardwalk, grabbing lunch at the burger stand. Oh, and committing trespass and robbery at local vacation homes. On one of their outings to a vacation home, Alan and his younger brother Peter (Martell) discover a bag of gold coins, which they bury and decide to hide from the others. But as the others find out the truth, one of the teens Red (Alex Neustaedter) grows increasingly violent and unpredictable — willing to do anything to get the money.

Low Tide sounds like The Goonies mixed with Stand By Me, a darker take on the sunny coming-of-age tale. The film made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and was picked up by beloved indie studio A24 to distribute alongside DirecTV Cinema. It will be released in the United States through DirecTV Cinema on September 5, 2019, before coming to theaters in October.

Kevin McMullin writes and directs Low Tide, which also stars Shea Whigham, Daniel Zolghadri, and Kristine Froseth.

Here is the synopsis for Low Tide:

In the long days of summer in a beach town on the New Jersey shore, high schooler Alan (Keean Johnson) and his friends Red (Alex Neustaedter) and Smitty (Daniel Zolghadri) break into vacation homes to steal valuables, funding dates at the boardwalk and lunches at the burger stand. When Alan and his younger brother Peter (Jaeden Martell) find a bag of gold coins, they try to hide them from the others — but Red, suspicious and violently unpredictable, seems willing to do anything to get the money.

Low Tide is coming to theaters on October 4, 2019.