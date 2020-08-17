Lovecraft Country just made its debut last night and it’s already on its way to being HBO’s new genre TV series sensation. If the buzz for the horror series produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, and Jordan Peele couldn’t be high enough, HBO has dropped a “season ahead” trailer giving us a sneak peek at the coming episodes of Lovecraft Country, and the occult mysteries that are in store.

Lovecraft Country Trailer: The Season Ahead

The mystery has been set up in the first episode of Lovecraft Country, and now it looks like it will unfold in dizzying fashion in the weeks ahead, as the new episodes take us even deeper into the realm of the occult. There are sinister cults, historical past lives, and plenty of tomb raiding as Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), Letitia Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Montrose Freeman (Michael Kenneth Williams) investigate their birthright.

And if Chris Evangelista’s review of Lovecraft Country is on the money, those episodes will maintain the quality of the premiere, playing like “a horror-lover’s dream come true. And, like the best works of horror, it has something on its mind. It’s never preachy about its content because it doesn’t need to be. Green and her team have crafted a lived-in world that feels real, even as unreal creatures come flying out of the darkness. Part of that realness comes from the fact that the racial hardships the characters are constantly butting up against are, sadly, still fresh. The Lovecraftian monsters of Lovecraft Country may not be real, but the very human monsters, so Lovecraft-like in their racist beliefs, still haunt this country.”

The ensemble cast also Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story) as George Black, Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Ruby Dandridge, Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk) as Hippolyta Black, Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Christina Braithwhite, and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) as Samuel Braithwhite. Also starring Jamie Harris (Rise of the Planets of Apes) as Eustace Hunt, Jamie Chung (The Gifted) as Ji-Ah, Jordan Patrick Smith as William, Jamie Neumann as Hillary, Erica Tazel as Dora Freeman, and Mac Brandt as Lancaster.

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays on HBO.