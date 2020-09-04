Can’t wait until Sunday for the next episode of Lovecraft Country? Well, you’re in luck. The fantastic HBO series dropped its next installment early – today, in fact. That’s right – you can now find Lovecraft Country episode 4 streaming on HBO Max. The reasoning behind this is unclear, but it’s either because we’re approaching a holiday weekend, or because HBO Max subscriber numbers have been a bit soft, and WarnerMedia wants to give people more incentives to sign up.

We’ll still be live-tweeting during #LovecraftCountry Sunday, but If you just can’t wait for the party, a new episode is now available to stream early on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/LnnilZZZqZ — Lovecraft Country (@LovecraftHBO) September 4, 2020

Good news: Lovecraft Country episode 4 is now streaming early on HBO Max. Here’s what you can expect to see:

Season 1, Episode 4: “A History of Violence”

After Christina mysteriously shows up at her doorstep, Leti confronts Atticus about his plan to surreptitiously return to Florida. Later, in search of missing pages to a crucial text, Leti, Tic, and Montrose head to Boston, with Hippolyta and Diana (Jada Harris) along for the ride. Back in Chicago, a handsome stranger nurses Ruby’s disappointment over a squandered job opportunity. Teleplay by Misha Green; Story by Wes Taylor; directed by Victoria Mahoney.

I’m not entirely sure why HBO Max made this available early, but I have my guesses. One is that we’re entering a holiday weekend, and HBO doesn’t want the episode to get lost in the fray. Another – and I think this is more likely – is that HBO Max needs subscribers. Despite some good buzz, the launch hasn’t been exactly what WarnerMedia was hoping for. Part of that might have to do with pricing – it’s $14.99, normally. Another is the lack of HBO Max being available on streaming services like Roku.

HBO Max is well aware of all of this, and have even issued what they’re calling a “Save for 12” promotion:

HBO Max is kicking off Labor Day weekend by bringing back its popular “Save for 12” promotion. Beginning tomorrow, Sept. 4, new and returning customers who sign up for HBO Max will have instant access to more than 10,000 hours of premium programming, including HBO, which recently received 107 Emmy nominations, and so much more for $11.99/per month on supported devices – that’s a $36 savings for 12 months. This limited-time offer is available to any new customers and returning subscribers whose accounts have lapsed, through Sept. 25, 2020, with the option to cancel anytime.

If HBO Max can continue to offer things early like this, there might be more incentive for folks to sign up. Whatever the reason, if you have HBO Max, and are anxious to check out Lovecraft Country episode 4, here’s your chance.