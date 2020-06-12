Anna Kendrick‘s Love Life is going strong. HBO Max has renewed the romantic comedy anthology series for a second season after it shot to the top of the new streaming platform’s most watched titles. Love Life is the first Max Original to get a renewal.

HBO Max announced that it has picked up its first scripted original series Love Life for a second season. But Love Life season 2, which will “cleverly key off characters in season one,” will stick to the show’s anthology format and not feature Kendrick, but a new protagonist, at the center of its story. But fret not, Anna Kendrick fans, her lovable character Darby will appear occasionally.

The second season of Love Life will remain in New York City, but focus on a new unnamed character’s journey, “one which explores what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all.”

“Love Life’s first season is ultimately a tale of personal resilience, human connection and how those we love shape our lives,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “It’s clear to me why audiences are responding with such enormous enthusiasm, and it’s with great pleasure that my creative team and I look forward to continuing our relationship with this talented group of executive producers and Lionsgate to make television that resonates.”

But Love Life season 2 sounds like a pretty different approach from season 1, which is more a typical millennial comedy in the vein of Girls or Master of None, following Kendrick’s Darby as she tries to get over an ex-boyfriend and navigate the New York City dating scene. HBO Max hasn’t announced who will lead the second season, but the streamer will have to cast someone with the same name recognition as Kendrick, which may be easy considering that plenty of high-profile stars have found second winds in their careers with an acclaimed role in an anthology TV series. But Love Life is associated with Kendrick, whose face was plastered across marketing and trailers for the series, and it may be odd to have the show suddenly switch gears. But she remains an executive producer on the Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment series, alongside creator Sam Boyd, co-showrunner Bridget Bedard, Dan Magnante, and Paul Feig.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make another season of Love Life with the amazing people at HBO Max and Lionsgate Television, and to have the opportunity to explore a whole new protagonist. If only as a way to continue processing our own romantic damage,” Boyd and Bedard said in a statement.

Added Kendrick, “It’s been a labor of love working with everyone on Love Life and all who helped shaped Darby and brought her story to life. I am excited to be able to collaborate again with the team on a new character and their journey.”