Love, Death & Robots, the new anthology series from David Fincher and Tim Miller, may be animated – but it’s definitely not for kids. To hammer that point home, Netflix released a new Love, Death & Robots trailer, and let’s just say this thing is extremely NSFW. So send the kids out of the room, put on some headphones, and enjoy the naughty cartoon hijinks!

Love, Death & Robots Trailer

Honestly, this trailer should just be the word “SEX!” flashing across the screen for a full minute, because that’s what they’re selling here. Love, Death & Robots is going for a Heavy Metal vibe – the 1981 animated adult sci-fi film adapted from the magazine of the same name. That film was loaded with sexual situations and more, all in cartoon form. And clearly, based on this trailer, so is Love, Death and Robots.

However this series turns out, it’s going to be visually stunning. Love, Death & Robots “brings together world-class animation creators and captivating stories for the first anthology of short animated stories guaranteed to deliver a unique and visceral viewing experience.” David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen all serve as executive producers.

Here’s a breakdown of the episodes:

Sonnie’s Edge: In the underground world of “beastie” fights, Sonnie is unbeatable – as long as she keeps her edge.

Three Robots: Long after the fall of humanity, three robots embark on a sightseeing tour of a post-apocalyptic city.

The Witness: After seeing a brutal murder, a woman flees from the killer through the streets of a surreal city.

Suits: A community of farmers use their homemade mechs to defend their families from an alien invasion.

Sucker of Souls: Unleashed by an archaeological dig, a bloodthirsty demon battles a team of mercenaries armed with… cats?

When The Yogurt Took Over: After scientists accidentally breed super-intelligent yogurt, it soon hungers for world domination.

Aquila Rift: Awakening after traveling light years off course, a ship’s crew struggles to discover just how far they’ve come.

Good Hunting: The son of a spirit hunter forges a bond with a shape-shifting huli jing.

The Dump: Ugly Dave calls the garbage dump home, and he’s not about to let some city slicker take it away from him.

Shape-Shifters: Deep in Afghanistan, two Marines with supernatural powers face a threat from one of their own kind.

Helping Hand: Stranded in orbit, an astronaut must choose between life and limb before her oxygen runs out.

Fish Night: After their car breaks down in the desert, two salesmen take a dreamlike voyage to the dawn of time.

Lucky 13: After the drop-ship Lucky 13 lost two crews, no pilot would fly her… but rookies don’t get a choice.

Zima Blue: The renowned artist Zima recounts his mysterious past and rise to fame before unveiling his final work.

Blind Spot: A gang of cyborg thieves stage a high-speed heist of a heavily armored convoy.

Ice Age: A young couple moves into an apartment and finds a lost civilization inside their antique freezer.

Alternate Histories: Want to see Hitler die in a variety of comically fantastic ways? Now you can. Welcome to Multiversity!

Secret War: Elite units of the Red Army fight an unholy evil deep in the ancient forests of Siberia.

Love, Death & Robots drops on Netflix March 15, 2019.