Deadpool director Tim Miller and executive producer David Fincher are back with a new season of Love Death + Robots, their animated anthology series on Netflix that is geared toward adults. After a recent trailer relied on awe and wonder to get people intrigued to check out their multi-styled animated vision of a sci-fi world, the streamer has released a new red-band trailer that is far more violent and leans more into the sex and death aspects of this title. Check it out below.



Love Death and Robots Red-Band Trailer

Miller and Fincher serve as executive producers of this series, along with Jennifer Miller (The Commissioning) and Joshua Donen, the son of acclaimed director Stanley Donen (Singin’ in the Rain) and a frequent collaborator of Fincher’s. The two of them previously worked together when the younger Donan executive produced Gone Girl, Mindhunter, House of Cards, and the first season of Love Death + Robots. He also served as a writer for Mindhunter season 2, and they’re teaming up again on a highly anticipated Chinatown prequel series, which is also set up at Netflix. And considering the streamer is where Fincher also made his most recent movie, the classic Hollywood love letter Mank, it seems as if he’s not leaving the Netflix fold any time soon.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda sequels) has been hired as a supervising director for this latest batch of episodes, which will only include eight episodes – down from the first season’s eighteen episode count. But fans shouldn’t be too distraught about the shorter season, since a third season has already been given the go-ahead and eight more episodes will arrive sometime in 2022.

Volume 2 Episode Titles and Descriptions

Pop Squad In a future where resources are controlled by the rich, “unregistered offspring” are forbidden by the state. A police officer charged with enforcing population control faces a crisis of conscience.

Life Hutch When his ship is damaged in battle, a combat pilot crash-lands on a desolate planet. Fortunately there’s an automated shelter on the surface he can take refuge in until rescue arrives – if he can survive that long.

Ice In a future where many humans are enhanced with extraordinary strength and endurance, the “unmodded” feel left behind. This class-conflict drives a rift between two brothers that puts their lives at risk during a dangerous race.

The Tall Grass When a train makes an unscheduled stop in the middle of nowhere, a lone traveler is lured into the surrounding fields by ethereal lights. But his curiosity may prove deadly when he discovers the hellish source of the illumination.

Automated Customer Service Some senior citizens are lucky enough to enjoy their golden years in tomorrow’s high-tech, assisted living communities. They pursue relaxation, their every need taken care of – until their robotic servants decide to kill them.

All Through the House On Christmas Eve, a young girl and her little brother lie awake. When a jingle of bells announces Saint Nick’s arrival they sneak downstairs hoping to catch a glimpse of the mythical gift-giver – but find something unexpected.

The Drowned Giant When a two hundred foot tall naked body washes ashore outside a small fishing village, crowds gather to witness the spectacle. A local scientist documents the leviathan’s surrender to nature.

Snow in the Desert On an arid, scorched planet at the edge of galactic civilization, an ageless albino named “Snow” is hunted by an assortment of hired killers. But after a beautiful stranger named Hirald saves his life, she reveals her own plans for him.

Love Death + Robots Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on May 14, 2021.