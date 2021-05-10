‘Love Death + Robots Volume 2’ Red-Band Trailer: Get Back on Board Netflix’s Animated Anthology
Posted on Monday, May 10th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
Deadpool director Tim Miller and executive producer David Fincher are back with a new season of Love Death + Robots, their animated anthology series on Netflix that is geared toward adults. After a recent trailer relied on awe and wonder to get people intrigued to check out their multi-styled animated vision of a sci-fi world, the streamer has released a new red-band trailer that is far more violent and leans more into the sex and death aspects of this title. Check it out below.
Love Death and Robots Red-Band Trailer
Miller and Fincher serve as executive producers of this series, along with Jennifer Miller (The Commissioning) and Joshua Donen, the son of acclaimed director Stanley Donen (Singin’ in the Rain) and a frequent collaborator of Fincher’s. The two of them previously worked together when the younger Donan executive produced Gone Girl, Mindhunter, House of Cards, and the first season of Love Death + Robots. He also served as a writer for Mindhunter season 2, and they’re teaming up again on a highly anticipated Chinatown prequel series, which is also set up at Netflix. And considering the streamer is where Fincher also made his most recent movie, the classic Hollywood love letter Mank, it seems as if he’s not leaving the Netflix fold any time soon.
Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda sequels) has been hired as a supervising director for this latest batch of episodes, which will only include eight episodes – down from the first season’s eighteen episode count. But fans shouldn’t be too distraught about the shorter season, since a third season has already been given the go-ahead and eight more episodes will arrive sometime in 2022.
Volume 2 Episode Titles and Descriptions
Pop Squad
Life Hutch
Ice
The Tall Grass
Automated Customer Service
All Through the House
The Drowned Giant
Snow in the Desert
Love Death + Robots Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on May 14, 2021.