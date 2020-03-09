The Robinson family will be back for one more flight.

Netflix has given the greenlight to a third and final season of Lost in Space, the streaming service’s reboot of the sci-fi 1960s TV series. But showrunner Zack Estrin won’t be walking away empty-handed: he’s just signed a development deal with Netflix which ensures he’ll be working with them for years to come. Read his comments about Lost in Space‘s third and final season below.

Like the original 1965 TV series on which this is based, Netflix’s Lost in Space will officially come to an end after three seasons. The Hollywood Reporter says that Zack Estrin has signed a multiple year overall deal with Netflix, which encompasses him creating and developing new shows for the streaming service and finishing up the last season of Lost in Space.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said in a statement. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith…and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So, while this chapter of Lost in Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Netflix has proven to be pretty serious about rarely letting shows run beyond three seasons unless they’re full-fledged phenomenons like Stranger Things, which has entered the pop culture landscape in a major way. Their reasoning? Money, of course. Lost in Space is produced by Legendary TV, and shows from outside studios reportedly cost about 20% more than the in-house Netflix-produced shows – plus, Netflix gives bonuses to outside shows after every season. Those bonuses start to become prohibitively expensive after a third season, and when all of that money could be put toward developing something flashy and new which could attract new subscribers…well, the writing’s on the wall.

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of the Robinson family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” said Ted Biaselli, director of originals at Netflix. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin [and fellow exec producers] Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season three will lead!”

Lost in Space season 3 is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.