‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Trailer: The Robinsons Brave Rocky Waters and Killer Monsters
Posted on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
“Danger, Will Robinson,” is certainly a phrase that Lost in Space season 2 seems to be taking seriously. But this time, there’s no robot to warn the space-faring Robinson family about it. More than a year after Netflix debuted its glossy, big-budget reboot of classic 1960s sci-fi series Lost in Space, the Robinson clan is back to being lost and facing perilous waters. The latter quite literally, as they turn their spaceship into an actual ship in the Lost in Space season 2 trailer.
Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer
The second season of Lost in Space finds the Robinsons “stranded even deeper in space… [forced to] band together to explore strange planets, face down new dangers and find their beloved Robot.” But as they search for their beloved Robot, they must brave dangerous waterfalls and killer monsters — as if being forever lost in space wasn’t enough of a problem.
Toby Stephens (Black Sails) returns as John Robinson, as does Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Maureen Robinson, Taylor Russell (Falling Skies) as Judy Robinson, and Mina Sundwall (Freeheld) as Penny Robinson. Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as showrunner for the series written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold). The three are executive producers alongside Synthesis Entertainment’s Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni with Applebox’s Neil Marshall and Marc Helwig.
Lost in Space season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 24, 2019.
“Danger, Will Robinson!” The rest of the Robinson clan should be on the lookout for danger, as well, because they are facing challenging times. It’s 30 years in the future and the family has been chosen to start a new life in a space colony. On the way to what they believe will be a better world, the Robinsons’ ship is abruptly thrown off course and they are thrown into a dangerous alien environment. Now light-years from their original destination, they must forge new alliances and work together to survive. Stranded with the Robinsons are unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith and inadvertently charming Don West, two outsiders who are thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception.