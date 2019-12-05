“Danger, Will Robinson,” is certainly a phrase that Lost in Space season 2 seems to be taking seriously. But this time, there’s no robot to warn the space-faring Robinson family about it. More than a year after Netflix debuted its glossy, big-budget reboot of classic 1960s sci-fi series Lost in Space, the Robinson clan is back to being lost and facing perilous waters. The latter quite literally, as they turn their spaceship into an actual ship in the Lost in Space season 2 trailer.

Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Lost in Space finds the Robinsons “stranded even deeper in space… [forced to] band together to explore strange planets, face down new dangers and find their beloved Robot.” But as they search for their beloved Robot, they must brave dangerous waterfalls and killer monsters — as if being forever lost in space wasn’t enough of a problem.

Toby Stephens (Black Sails) returns as John Robinson, as does Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Maureen Robinson, Taylor Russell (Falling Skies) as Judy Robinson, and Mina Sundwall (Freeheld) as Penny Robinson. Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as showrunner for the series written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold). The three are executive producers alongside Synthesis Entertainment’s Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni with Applebox’s Neil Marshall and Marc Helwig.

Lost in Space season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 24, 2019.