The Proposition stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are poised to reunite for The Lost City of D, a new romantic comedy being compared to Romancing the Stone. Adam & Aaron Nee, directors of the surprisingly fun Band of Robbers and the long-gestating upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot, have been tapped to direct the project, which comes from an idea by The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters director Seth Gordon.

Per a report in Deadline, The Lost City of D is a new adventure-comedy that Paramount hopes will reunite Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Reynold is not officially attached at the moment, and scheduling might end up getting in the way because Paramount wants to get the ball rolling sooner rather than later. The film is being compared to Robert Zemeckis’ 1984 flick Romancing the Stone, which followed an adventure-romance novelist who ends up in the midst of a real adventure in the Colombian jungle.

According to Variety, Lost City of D, in comparison, follows “a romance author who discovers that a fictional city she had written about is real, prompting her to embark on a risky journey to find the city.” And I’m just going to go out on a limb here and suggest the film’s title is riffing on the excellent, underseen James Gray movie The Lost City of Z. Variety adds that Bullock is definitely on board the project, and will serve as producer. Reynolds’ involvement appears to be the thing still up in the air at the moment, and there’s no telling if things will work out, as Reynolds is a busy guy these days.

The project originated from an idea by Seth Gordon, director of The King of Kong, Horrible Bosses, and more. Oren Uziel wrote the first draft of the script, which was then rewritten by Dana Fox, writer of Couple’s Retreat and the upcoming Disney movie Cruella. Adam and Aaron Nee are on board to direct. The Nee Brothers, who are also attached to the Masters of the Universe reboot, directed Band of Robbers, a fun little modern-day riff on Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Having never seen The Proposal I can’t exactly comment on the prospect of a Bullock/Reynolds reunion. However, the world could use more movies like Romancing the Stone, and I was a fan of Band of Robbers, so there’s a lot of potential here.