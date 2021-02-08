Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are on the hunt for some treasure with Lost and Found, a new feature being developed by Amazon Studios. Steve Pink, writer of Grosse Pointe Blank and High Fidelity and director of Hot Tub Time Machine, is directing from a script he co-wrote with Jeff Morris. The story follows an unlikely pair who join forces to find long-lost buried treasure along the Mississippi River.

The news about Lost and Found comes from Deadline, which reports that Amazon has made a deal to develop the comedy adventure which will star Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi. The story follows a “headstrong lawyer and an off-the-grid renegade who reluctantly team up to find a long-lost buried treasure by the Mississippi River.”

Lost and Found comes from writers Steve Pink and Jeff Morris, with Pink set to direct. Per the Deadline report, Pink and Levi were set to make the movie Undercover for Netflix last summer, but the coronavirus resulted in the project being put on hold. Pink and Levi then started talking about other projects, which in turn lead to a discussion of “the kind of films they loved and they found a mutual desire to recapture the spirit of the romantic action adventures from the ’80s.” The result was Lost and Found, which Pink started working on with writing partner Morris. Also, Rodriguez is reportedly “a close friend of Levi,” and they jumped at the chance to work together again. They previously lent their voices to the animated holiday movie The Star. Rodriguez will also produce Lost and Found with Molly Breeskin through their I Can and I Will Productions.

It sounds like Lost and Found wants to recall movies like Romancing the Stone, and if so, it’s going to have company. The Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum movie The Lost City of D will attempt to do the same thing. Then there’s Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which is attempting to recapture the 1950s romantic-adventure of The African Queen. Perhaps we’re about to enter an era where romantic-adventure flicks are making a comeback, who knows. Everything old is new again in Hollywood, folks.

Rodriguez recently appeared in Miranda July’s Kajillionaire. Levi is set to next star in Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure, and he’ll be making his DCEU return with the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, due out in 2023. There’s no release date locked in yet for Lost and Found, so stay tuned for that eventual reveal.