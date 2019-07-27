Amazon paid $250 million just for the rights to make a The Lord of the Rings TV series, and that investment is finally starting to pay off. The show isn’t set to debut for a long while (casting has barely begun at this point), but the show’s Twitter account has revealed a new behind-the-scenes video announcing several key members of the writing staff and crew. When this prequel series finally does arrive, it’ll do so via the talents of people who have worked on some of the biggest and best movies and TV shows of the past several years. Check out the roster below.

The Lord of the Rings TV Writers & Crew

Meet our Fellowship. pic.twitter.com/Npouu6ZlRt — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 27, 2019

That is one hell of a lineup, and now we finally know who have been working in that security-heavy writers’ room with all the windows taped up. As a huge fan of Peter Jackson’s original trilogy and someone who absolutely hated his Hobbit trilogy, seeing this many smart people behind the scenes puts me a bit more at ease about this upcoming series. Also, the involvement of John Howe, the concept artist/illustrator who was so influential in helping to translate Tolkien’s world for Jackson’s original trilogy, thrills me. (Howe is all over the behind-the-scenes documentaries and featurettes for that trilogy, and I’d encourage everyone to seek out some of his evocative work.)

We’ll have more from Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings TV series very soon, but in the meantime, it looks like the show is in good hands and we can breathe a sigh of relief.