The Lord of the Rings TV series cast has added another name, and as is par for the course for this show, we have no idea who they’re playing. Ema Horvath is the new addition, and the actress is probably playing an orc, or an elf, or a hobbit, or something. We can only guess, because nearly every detail of this show is being locked up tighter than Fort Knox.

Deadline has the news about Ema Horvath joining the Lord of the Rings TV series cast. And while they don’t come right out and say it, I’m just going to assume Horvath is playing Tom Bombadil. If Amazon wants to prove me wrong, they’re going to have to release the name of her actual character. Checkmate, Jeff Bezos.

Horvath joins Will Poulter, Markella Kavenagh, and Joseph Mawle, who are all part of the cast even though Amazon has yet to confirm that. Horvath is a relatively new actress, and her credits include The Gallows Act II and the fairly entertaining horror anthology movie The Mortuary Collection.

The series will focus on “previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings.” The show is set during the 3,441-year period, known as the Age of Númenor, or the Second Age, long before the events of The Fellowship of The Ring. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona is helming the first two episodes of the show.

After those two episodes are shot, the series will immediately go on hiatus for a few months to make sure everything is going smoothly. If not, some retooling will take place. In any case, the series has already been renewed for a second season, and Amazon reportedly has a five-season commitment on the show after shelling out $250 million for the rights alone. The series itself is said to a billion-dollar production budget.

No release date has been set yet for the Lord of the Rings TV series, but it’s expected to arrive on Amazon in 2021, at which point we may or may not have some actual information about the show.