Let me give you some inside baseball talk, folks. Here in the wild world of entertainment journalism certain names garner certain attention. We’re talking about actors, writers, directors, etc. who get people excited. When news breaks about these folks, we must report it. It’s our job. But sometimes the news is maddeningly vague.

Take this story, for instance! Word has just come down that Phil Lord & Chris Miller are going to develop a new movie that sprung forth via an idea by Andy Weir, author of The Martian. What’s the idea? No one knows. Is there a movie title? If there is, we don’t know. But the news is out there, my friends. And I’m here to give it to you.

Deadline has the scoop on this very vague story, stating that it’s the first major deal of Lord and Miller’s Lord Miller company since signing a first-look deal with Universal Pictures. The film is based on an original idea by Andy Weir – but Weir isn’t writing the script. Instead, a screenwriter will be hired soon as Lord and Miller develop the project. What’s it about? All we know is that it’s being described as “a problem-solving science fiction adventure,” a la The Martian.

And that’s literally all we have! Of course, we can make some assumptions about what to expect from the film. Lord and Miller specialize in crafting innovative, inventive, and often very funny movies. They also have a knack for taking things that sound like terrible ideas – a LEGO movie! – and making them surprisingly good. Then we have Weir, who tends to gravitate towards character-driven sci-fi. Character is a huge part of Lord and Miller’s work as well, so this pairing should work out nicely.

This isn’t the only collaboration between Lord and Miller and Weir. Lord and Miller are also developing Weir’s novel Artemis as a directing project. Weir will executive produce this new film, with Aditya Sood serving as producer.