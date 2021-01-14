They’re back, folks! Warner Bros. Animation’s critically acclaimed revival of the beloved animated comedy series returns with new episodes this month. HBO Max has released a new Looney Tunes Cartoons trailer unveiling the release date of brand-new episodes. Watch the Looney Tunes Cartoons trailer below.

Looney Tunes Cartoons Trailer

Looney Tunes Cartoons is back with a batch of 10 all-new episodes, starting January 21, 2021. In these new episodes, “Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky’s missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for the ride in these ten all-new animated episodes. It’s an all-new year with all-new Looney!”

The brief trailer shows us teases of these episodes, including the classic skit of Bugs Bunny evading smoothly evading capture from Elmer Fudd for the hundredth time, and more classic hijinks — with a couple of modern twists thrown in, like a robot and a bird DJ party.

Season 1 debuted on HBO Max in May to positive reviews hailing the series as great continuation of the classic animated comedy short film series produced by Warner Bros., which ran from 1930 to 1969. One of which came from /Film’s own Ethan Anderton, who wrote in his review, “The good news is after you spend time with the few updated artistic touches and the new voices, you realize just how perfectly in tune these new shorts are with the classic feel of Looney Tunes, and the more noticeable updates aren’t nearly as cumbersome as they might seem at first. What initially made me weary eventually became more than acceptable, and I was a kid all over again while watching these cartoons. All-in-all, executive producers and Pete Browngardt and Sam Register have done a fantastic job of bringing these beloved characters back into the pop culture spotlight without sacrificing what made them the classic cartoons that audiences of all ages have loved for decades. The new Looney Tunes Cartoons can be enjoyed by nostalgic adults who want to feel like kids and today’s children will get a laugh out of some silly slapstick schtick too.”

Looney Tunes Cartoons premieres its new episodes on HBO Max on January 21, 2021.