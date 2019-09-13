It was only five years ago that John Green was all the rage — his brand of angsty sincerity shown in films like The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns got the author crowned the king of tumblr. But five years can be an eon in today’s internet culture, and Looking for Alaska feels like it comes a little too late.

But Hulu’s TV series adaptation of the 2005 novel certainly screams “John Green”: There’s the wild, enigmatic girl who becomes a source of fascination for our nondescript protagonist, a group of lovesick friends coming of age, and your requisite cigarette as a fashion accessory. It’s all present in the Looking for Alaska trailer, which you can watch below.

Looking for Alaska Trailer

A sweet coming-of-age love story based on John Green’s own experiences at boarding school, Looking for Alaska is a limited series that follows Miles (Charlie Plummer), an mild-mannered newcomer at a boarding school close to nature. There he meets Alaska (Kristine Froseth), a mysterious girl who changes his perspective on life as the school year progresses. As he experiences first crushes, first heartbreaks and all the struggles of teen life, Miles and his friends are met with an unexpectedly tragic turn of events.

Also starring in the series are Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, Jordan Connor, Ron Cephas Jones, and Timothy Simons. Looking for Alaska is created for television by Josh Schwartz of The O.C. and Gossip Girl fame, which means he has a pretty good grasp on teen drama. Schwartz serves as executive producer alongside Stephanie Savage from Fake Empire, as well as Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, John Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire executive Lis Rowinski serves as co-executive producer. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Legion) directs the first episode.

Here is the Looking for Alaska trailer:

Looking For Alaska, the limited series based on the best-selling John Green novel of the same name, will debut all eight episodes on Friday, October 18. The series centers around teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through.

The eight-episode season of Looking for Alaska premieres on Hulu on October 18, 2019.