Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are hitting the road again. The duo who previously appeared in the British TV series Long Way Round are back for Long Way Up, which will once again have McGregor and Boorman hopping onto motorcycles and riding across the world. Headed to Apple TV+, Long Way Up finds McGregor and Boorman traveling through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and up through Colombia, Central America, and Mexico.

Between 2004 and 2005, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman appeared in the docuseries Long Way Round, which found the two friends traveling from London to New York City on motorcycles (with a little help from planes, since you can’t technically ride a motorcycle from London to New York, unless you’re riding one of those jet ski motorcycles from XXX: The Return of Xander Cage).

Now, McGregor and Boorman are ready to hop on their bikes again for Long Way Up, a new Apple TV+ series that serves as a spiritual successor to Long Way Round. Here’s a synopsis:

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting edge technology on the backs of their electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire® motorcycles in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet. The new series will follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico. Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin following them in their electric Rivians.

The first three episodes of Long Way Up will drop on Apple TV+ September 18, with new episodes rolling out weekly. Having not watched Long Way Round, I can’t say I’m eagerly anticipating this series. But that’s fine – there are plenty of people who will no doubt want to check this out, if for no other reason than watching professional handsome man Ewan McGregor ride around on a motorcycle.