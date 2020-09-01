After riding their bikes for the British TV series Long Way Round and Long Way Down, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are back in the saddle for Long Way Up, a new Apple TV+ series. The first three episodes of the show will drop on Apple TV+ on September 18, and ahead of that, we finally have a trailer that features McGregor and Boorman looking appropriately scruffy as they head out on their bikes.

Long Way Up Trailer

In Long Way Up, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman hop onto their bikes and “cover 13,000 miles over 100 days from Ushuaia at the tip of South America to Los Angeles. In order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet, the duo travels on prototype, electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles.” While the route they’re taking and the destinations they’re headed to are different, McGregor and Boorman have some experience with this sort of thing. Between 2004 and 2005, the pair appeared in the docuseries Long Way Round, which found the two friends traveling from London to New York City on motorcycles. There was also Long Way Down, in which the duo rode from “John o’ Groats in Scotland through eighteen countries in Europe and Africa to Cape Town in South Africa” in 2007.

Long Way Up promises “cutting-edge technology” to travel “through 16 border crossings and 13 countries along with their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, who follow in the first two electric Rivian trucks ever made.” The journey started in September 2019 and ended in December of that same year. It’s bound to seem a bit surreal now watching the duo travel across the world carefree, back last year when no one had any idea that a deadly virus was on the way to shut multiple countries down. I guess we can all live vicariously through their journey as we remain trapped in our homes. Fun!

The first three episodes of the 11-part series premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18. From there, new episodes will arrive every Friday. Here’s a video from earlier this year where McGregor tells Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about the journey.