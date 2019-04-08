He’s a dorky-looking speechwriter, she’s a gorgeous, powerful politician. It’s an unexpected match that makes for a great romantic-comedy in Long Shot. Starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, Long Shot — formerly known as Flarsky — follows the unexpected romance between US Secretary of State, Charlotte Field (Theron), and her childhood friend Fred Flarsky (Rogen) who she hires as her speechwriter. Lionsgate has released a new Long Shot trailer and clip that highlight just how that budding romance came to be. Watch them below.

Long Shot Trailer

A new Long Shot trailer focuses on the romance between Charlotte Field and Fred Flarsky, who on paper are a pretty odd couple. But Theron and Rogen have tons of adorable chemistry in this latest trailer, which leans into the romance over the comedy. An element that may be slightly misleading, according to Matt Donato’s Long Shot review for /Film, in which he calls it “a measurably funny romantic comedy birthed from unlikely worlds colliding, second chances, and fighting for not only rightful morality.”

But how does a romance bloom between people like Charlotte Field and Fred Flarsky? A new Long Shot clip gives a hint at how it happens, in one of the more intimate moments shared by the two childhood friends. The pair discuss Charlotte’s dating life which, as you know, in movies means that they’re going to fall in love.

Jonathan Levine (50/50) directs Long Shot, which also stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, with Bob Odenkirk, and Alexander Skarsgård.

Here is the synopsis for Long Shot:

Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world. Smart, sophisticated, and accomplished, she’s a powerhouse diplomat with a talent for…well, mostly everything. The two have nothing in common, except that she was his babysitter and childhood crush. When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisors. A fish out of water on Charlotte’s elite team, Fred is unprepared for her glamourous lifestyle in the limelight. However, sparks fly as their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world romance and a series of unexpected and dangerous incidents.

Long Shot opens in theaters May 3, 2019.