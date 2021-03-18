Update: We’ve embedded a new video about the poster featuring Loki stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Our original article follows.

The laugh track has barely died out for WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn’t even gotten off the ground yet, but Marvel Studios is already starting the clock on the countdown to Loki. The first Loki poster for the upcoming Disney+ series starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief has been released, featuring lots of ominous-looking clocks and the official June release date. See the first official Loki key art below.

Loki Poster

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson of Marvel Studios' upcoming Original Series #Loki deliver a message to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well a surprise for the fans. Don't miss the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/nenqgilxf5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 18, 2021

We’re still three months out from the Disney+ debut of Loki, but the trippy series is already on track to be Marvel’s most popular series on the streaming service yet. Per a study from TV Time (via The Direct), online interest in Loki is tracking at 67% higher than The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was in the same time period. It’s not really a surprise: this show looks to have the more experimental nature of WandaVision paired with the sizzling charisma of its lead, Hiddleston, a longtime fan-favorite of the MCU.

And it looks like Marvel is noticing the buzz and starting the hype train early for Loki, releasing key art with the tag line “Start your countdown” as if we didn’t have a whole other Marvel series yet to debut on Disney+ (sorry Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular God of Mischief in Loki, which also stars Sophia Di Martino, Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The series follows the version of Loki, who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame and subsequently travels to different time periods to evade capture and wreak his particular brand of havoc. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing and Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is writing the show, which will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and address Loki’s struggle with identity.

Loki is set to debut on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.