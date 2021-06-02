Miss Minutes has had only seconds of screentime in the Loki trailers and marketing we’ve seen thus far, but already the Time Variance Authority mascot has become a fast fan-favorite. Is she a sundial or a clock? What is she thinking? As a simple animated mascot that greets the prisoners of the TVA, probably not much, but a cryptic new social media post from Miss Minutes (that’s right, she’s got her own Twitter account) suggests that there may be more to Miss Minutes than legs and a clock face.

On Tuesday, the Miss Minutes Twitter account posted this cryptic little message, with no context:

????•?•??????•???•???•??????•???•????•??•???•?•?????•?’?•?????•????•????????•??•??•?????? — Miss Minutes (@MissMinutesTVA) June 1, 2021

What does it mean? Well, some sharp Twitter users managed to decipher the coded message (thank you, internet rune decoders) and found this:

“Once I escape this hell prison they call the TVA I swear I’m gonna burn everything to the ground.”

Is Miss Minutes a prisoner of the TVA just like Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki and countless others? Maybe, or maybe this is actually a message that our favorite God of Mischief managed to get through the friendly mascot’s communique, as it’s similar to something Loki says in one trailer, in which he declares, “I’m going to burn this place to the ground.”

Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 9, 2021. Hiddleston reprises his longtime Marvel Studios role as the God of Mischief, while Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw round out the cast. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show, which follows the version of the God of Mischief who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame as he gets captured by the TVA and is enlisted to help repair the shattered timeline.