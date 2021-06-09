Marvel Studios released the first episode of their new series Loki on Disney+ today, sending the God of Mischief into a complex temporal preservation agency known as the Time Variance Authority. The fantastic new series teams Thor’s manipulative brother (Tom Hiddleston with TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), an unlikely partner on the hunt for a criminal who is taking down their units in various time periods and finds Loki’s unique set of skills perfect to help him. Now you can bring the time traveling detective team home as a pair of Loki Funko POPs and Marvel Legends action figures.

Loki Funko POPs

First up, we have the standard first wave of Loki Funko POPs, featuring the show’s two main characters. Loki has been dressed down out of his elegant Asgardian attire and fitted with more conventional Earth-like clothes that feel like they’re out of the 1960s. Along with some traditional slacks and a shirt and tie, he’s also wearing a Time Variant Authority jacket that clearly designates him as a variant of The Sacred Timeline.

Joining Loki is Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, carrying one of the TVA’s weaponized batons. They can erase somebody from existence or hit with a strike that sends the receiver of the blow into a slow-motion recoil at 1/16 the speed of time. Is it just me or does Mobius kinda look like a 1970s S&M version of Alex Trebek?

Both of the Loki and Mobius Funko POPs are available for pre-order at Amazon, and they ship at the end of August.

Loki Marvel Legends Action Figures

For the more adult collectors out there, Marvel Legends is also releasing 6-inch action figures of both Loki and Mobius in the same TVA garb. Obviously, these versions of the characters are much more detailed, including fantastic sculpts and likenesses of both Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

The Loki figure doesn’t come with any of his own accessories, but he does come with Falcon’s drone from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, because he’s part of the Marvel Studios TV wave that makes the complete winged version of Sam Wilson’s Captain America a build-a-figure. As for Mobius, he comes with one of those baton weapons and a little data pad that the TVA uses to keep track of the timeline, look up valuable information, and much more.

You can order Loki at Entertainment Earth, but Mobius is a Target exclusive.