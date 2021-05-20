Did you know that today is National Streaming Day? Me neither! But it is, and Disney will be damned if it doesn’t get in on the celebration. The mega-corporation has been releasing footage and featurettes and teasers all day long for all of the streaming services under its large umbrella, and one of the most recent drops was a brief Loki featurette in which star Tom Hiddleston recounts his mischievous character’s arc across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 30 seconds. Check it out below.

Loki Featurette

Leave it to Hiddleston to tap into Loki’s trickster energy and stop the clock, giving himself more time to catch you up with his character’s twisty travels through the Marvel universe. And stopping the clock seems very much in line with what could happen on this new show, since that “TVA” that Hiddleston mentions stands for Time Variance Authority, an organization which oversees the timelines of the multiverse.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

The first episode of Loki will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 9, 2021.