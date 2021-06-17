If you’re a Disney theme-park fan and you’re headed out to the Disneyland Resort in the next few weeks, you’re hopefully also keeping tabs on the new Marvel show Loki on Disney+. That’s because if this week is any indication, the meet-and-greet with the God of Mischief himself, that dirty trickster Loki, will be updating to reflect his new costumes on the show.

If you remember, when the new meet-and-greet was unveiled last week in conjunction with the premiere of Loki, the trickster was tricked out in a prison getup to reflect the fact that he’d been captured by the Time Variance Authority for causing a shift in the Sacred Timeline during the events of Avengers: Endgame. (Again, this is why you’ve got to keep up with Loki. You might be getting important information revealed to you at the parks without even realizing it!)

But as the photo above reflects, per both a tweet from the Disney Parks account and a post from Blog Mickey, Loki’s look has already changed. Just as the character gets himself a slightly less restrictive and more official set of duds from the TVA during the second episode, the in-person Loki’s wardrobe has changed too.

A New (Weekly?) Look

We can wonder all we like if there’s magic afoot, but this is no doubt a very effective case of Disney Parks and Marvel talking to each other and working with the theme parks’ costuming departments to ensure that the meet-and-greets with characters like Loki stay fresh with him getting such a marquee role at the moment. But right now, just two episodes into the six-episode series, there are plenty of ways that we could see Loki’s costume shift over time. And considering (and this sentence contains major spoilers for episode two of Loki) that the second installment ends with the reveal that the “variant” being chased by the TVA at the moment is a female version of Loki, it’s worth wondering if we’re about to get a completely new performer out and about at DCA.

For now, though, keep a weather eye out in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. The Loki that you meet this week for a selfie or other photo opportunity likely won’t be the Loki you meet next week. His clothing, just like his tricks, won’t stop changing.