It’s hard to believe, but the Locke and Key series is almost upon us. The adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez‘s graphic novel series went through several fits and starts at several different networks before finally ending up at Netflix. And now, ahead of the show’s debut, the first real Locke and Key trailer is here. The story involves a trio of siblings who move into their ancestral home after their father’s murder.

Locke and Key Trailer

In Locke and Key, “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

A Locke and Key adaptation has been something in the works for a few years now. In 2011, Mark Romanek directed a pilot for a Locke and Key series for Fox, but the series never got the greenlight. Then, in 2012, Universal planned a Locke and Key feature film written by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci. But like the Fox series, that also failed to materialize. Locke and Key soon went back to TV again, with Hulu ordering a pilot in 2016. Scott Derrickson was initially supposed to helm that pilot, but was replaced by It director Andy Muschietti. But once again, things didn’t work out, and Hulu gave up on the idea.

Hulu’s loss was Netflix’s gain. The streaming giant swooped in and ordered 10 episodes of a Locke and Key series, abandoning everything that came before and starting fresh. And now here we are. The Netflix series comes from Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), with a cast that includes Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, and Griffin Gluck as Gabe.

Locke and Key hits Netflix February 7, 2020.