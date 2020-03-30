Locke & Key debuted on Netflix this February to fairly positive reviews and word-of-mouth buzz. And now, a little more a month after the highly anticipated adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s acclaimed horror comic book premiered, Netflix is officially renewing Locke & Key for a second season.

Locke and Key Season 2 Announced by Netflix

If you're hungry for season 2 of Locke and Key, we've got good news for you @lockekeynetflix pic.twitter.com/0hMfR4UsZV — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 30, 2020

Netflix got straight to business with its tweet about the Locke & Key season 2 renewal, but not without the tongue-in-cheek humor that has become typical of its social media posts. The NX Netflix Twitter account announced that Locke & Key has been renewed for season 2 with a video of several of the characters in the series devouring food and the caption, “If you’re hungry for season 2 of Locke and Key, we’ve got good news for you.” This is a reference to the key-hunting demons in the series, who possess human beings and imbue them with a ravenous hunger.

Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite and based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key tells the story of the three Locke siblings who discover their ancestral home is full of magical keys, and must battle a mysterious demon who stop at nothing to steal those keys.

Locke & Key received mostly positive reviews from critics, including one from /Film’s Rafael Motamayor, who wrote in his review: “Locke & Key is immensely rewarding for fans who have waited years for an adaptation of the comic, and it remains an intriguing and twisting tale of trauma and magic that will captivate a whole new audience. Let’s just hope that the door to this world stays open for years to come.”

The first season of Locke & Key is now streaming on Netflix.