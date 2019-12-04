After several failed attempts, a Locke and Key series is finally on its way – and soon. Several networks and studios struggled with adapting Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez‘s graphic novel series, but Netflix managed to succeed where others failed, and will release a Locke and Key series in February of 2020. The story concerns three siblings who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after their father is murdered. See the Locke and Key Netflix series premiere date along with teaser art below.

Fans might have a hard time believing this is happening, but it’s official: Netflix is releasing their Locke and Key series on February 7. In the series, “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

The show comes from Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), and stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, and Griffin Gluck as Gabe. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, of It fame, serve as executive producers.

The path to a Locke and Key adaptation has been perilous. In 2011, Mark Romanek directed a pilot for a Locke and Key series for Fox, starring Miranda Otto and Nick Stahl. Here’s a trailer.

The series never got the greenlight, and in 2012, Universal wanted to turn Locke and Key into a feature film written by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci. That, too, never came to be, and the property eventually returned to TV, with Hulu ordering a pilot in 2016. Scott Derrickson was initially supposed to helm the pilot, but the job ultimately fell to Andy Muschietti. And yet again, the property was passed over and Hulu abandoned plans to make a series.

Enter Netflix. The streaming service went ahead and ordered 10 episodes of a Locke and Key series, and decided to start completely from scratch. And now here we are, with the series mere weeks away from premiering. We’ll no doubt get a trailer in the days to come, but for now, enjoy this motion poster posted by Locke and Key creator Joe Hill.