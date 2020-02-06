Locke & Key is Netflix’s latest highly anticipated new series, and you can get a sneak preview of its opening 10 minutes now. Netflix has released the first 10 minutes of Locke & Key on its YouTube channel, a day before the adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez‘s acclaimed horror comic books hits the streaming service.

Locke and Key First 10 Minutes

One of the best things that Netflix has done for its original shows is revive the opening credits sequence. The opening credits sequence has all but died as Peak TV has reached its, well, peak, replaced by short logo graphics and nary a theme song. But Netflix has slowly been introducing them back into its original series, and Locke & Key gets a real cool one, filled with nifty graphic novel-like imagery and an eerie score befitting the story.

The opening scene throws you right in the action, as a man hears news of someone’s death, and frantically takes out a bunch of newspaper clippings and papers before stabbing himself in the chest with a special, old-looking key and exploding in a bonfire that engulfs his house. We then cut to the Locke family themselves, as they head cross-country to their new home in Massachusetts. The clip goes long enough for us to see the titular Key house, which holds many secrets and many hidden locks.

Locke & Key has received mostly positive reviews from critics, including one from /Film’s Rafael Motamayor, who wrote in his review: “Locke & Key is immensely rewarding for fans who have waited years for an adaptation of the comic, and it remains an intriguing and twisting tale of trauma and magic that will captivate a whole new audience. Let’s just hope that the door to this world stays open for years to come.”

Locke and Key premieres on Netflix on February 7, 2020.