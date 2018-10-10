Your wish has been granted. Disney has released the first official poster for the live-action Aladdin remake directed by Guy Ritchie and set to star Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith. The minimalist Aladdin remake poster teases the fan-favorite character of the Genie played by Smith, and confirms the film’s release date of May 2019.

Disney has let the Genie out of the bottle — but there isn’t much else to see. The first poster for the live-action Aladdin remake is pretty stark, featuring only the magic lamp which contains Smith’s wish-granting Genie, glowing purple and emitting a wispy smoke. It seems like a pretty tame first poster, but it’s actually a clever homage to the original teaser poster for the 1992 animated classic.

Live-Action Aladdin Remake Poster

“Choose wisely,” the poster reads, before confirming the May 2019 release date. Fandango first debuted the poster with the film’s full release date of May 24, 2019.

But I’m afraid Will Smith just blue himself. In an Instagram post, Will Smith also published the live-action Aladdin poster, teasing the film with the caption, “LEMME OUT!! Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE!” in a nod to the blue color palette of the character originated by Robin Williams in the animated movie. Williams’ lively and unpredictable performance stole the scenes in the 1992 animated Aladdin, kickstarting a wave of celebrity stunt casting for voice acting roles. And this teaser poster centering around Smith’s Genie suggests, as early reports implied, that a similar dynamic will take place in the live-action film, with Smith’s role expanded over those of the lesser-known stars Massoud and Scott.

The live-action Aladdin, directed by Ritchie from a script by John August, also stars Will Smith, Billy Magnussen, Nasim Pedrad, and Marwan Kenzari. The story, loosely based on the folktale from One Thousand and One Nights, follows a street urchin who falls in love with the Sultan’s daughter and with the help of a magic Genie, disguises himself as a wealthy prince to woo her. The remake is set to be a musical like the animated Disney classic, with new original songs.

Aladdin is set to open in theaters on May 24, 2019.