There’s nothing little about the anticipation growing around Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age classic. Little Women has seen many an adaptation, but few as packed with talent as Gerwig’s upcoming feature film, which reunites the Oscar-nominated director with her Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

Finally, we get to see Ronan and Chalamet in action as Jo March and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, respectively, doing lots of running and frolicking in the new trailer for Little Women finally released by Sony. Watch the Little Women trailer below.

Little Women Trailer

Christmas has come early for fans of the March family, whose travails are chronicled in the Civil War-set coming of age story Little Women. But despite the absence of their father (Bob Odenkirk), a pastor who is being employed miles away from home, the March sisters and their mother Marmee are still able to enjoy the little things in life, like flying kites and putting on costume plays in their attic. They even befriend a young neighbor Laurie (Chalamet), who is instantly welcomed in the tight-knit family unit made up of the tomboyish Jo, the eldest Meg (Emma Watson), the kind-hearted Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and the spoiled Amy (Florence Pugh). Laura Dern plays the March matriarch Marmee, while Meryl Streep plays the rich Aunt March. The film follows the family over the decades, as they experience everything from poverty and social dissolution, to the sharp pangs of first love.

As old-fashioned a tale as Little Women is, there’s something wonderfully timeless about the four strong-willed sisters who only have each other at the height of wartorn America. It seems far removed from Gerwig’s intensely personal coming-of-age debut film Lady Bird (apart from the shared cast), for sure, but its themes and characters are not too far off. Ronan is perfectly cast as the feisty, progressive Jo, who aspires beyond what society has decided for her, and could once again land an Oscar nomination for this role. In fact, I anticipate that Little Women will be a major force come awards season, which would be no small feat.

Little Women will open in theaters December 25, 2019.