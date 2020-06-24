J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles may not seem like a likely creative combination, but that’s exactly what’s happened with Little Voice. The upcoming Apple TV+ series hails from Abrams, Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson, and is described as “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York” featuring original music from Sara Bareilles. The first Little Voice trailer can be seen below.

Little Voice Trailer

Little Voice “follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues” and is described as “a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it.” The cast includes Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper.

Bareilles wrote the music for the Broadway hit Waitress, and while this might seem like an odd project for Abrams, just remember he also created Felicity, so he’s not exactly a stranger to these kinds of dramas.

“I didn’t want to confuse the audience that this was my story, or that these were songs from that record being given a new life,” Bareilles told EW. “But then it ultimately just felt like it was the title. It just was the story of this person coming into this phase in her life. Listening to your intuition and learning to trust that little voice inside of you, continues to be one of the hardest things to commit to and to make a strong practice in your life. It remains a really important message.”

Little Voice is just the latest original from Apple TV+, a streaming service that’s still chugging along, turning out shows that seem like they should be generating a lot more attention. For instance: one of their most recent originals, Defending Jacob, starred Chris Evans, AKA freakin’ Captain America. And yet…I barely saw anyone talking about the show online. Don’t get me wrong – I’m not worried about billion-dollar company Apple, they’ll be fine. Still, it seems weird to me that such a big company has lined-up big talent for big new shows…and no one cares. Will Little Voice move that needle? Uh…maybe? I really don’t know anymore.

Little Voice premiers on Apple TV+ July 10.