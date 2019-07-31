Lupita Nyong’o has to deal with zombies, children, and children who are zombies in Little Monsters, a horror-comedy that promises to have plenty of blood, gore, and jokes. I’ve heard mixed things about this film from the festival circuit, but I have to admit: it’s hard to resist a movie where Lupita Nyong’o runs around fighting flesh-hungry ghouls. Watch the red band Little Monsters trailer below and see for yourself.

Little Monsters Trailer

I missed Little Monsters at Sundance this year, but I heard mixed things overall. Some were not impressed with its blend of horror and comedy. Others, however, seemed quite taken with it. Our own Ethan Anderton wrote:

Little Monsters isn’t a groundbreaking piece of independent cinema, but it’s a raucously funny horror comedy with a little more bubbling beneath its surface than you might expect. Thanks to some outstanding and dedicated comic performances, Little Monsters is another great entry in the zombie comedy subgenre that deserves your attention.

Little Monsters follows “Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak. Will Dave rise to the occasion and have a chance at Miss Caroline’s heart, or will the zombies get there first?”

This trailer mostly works for me. I’m a bit burned-out on zombie-anything at this point, but it is fun to watch Lupita Nyong’0 flex her comedic muscles. More Lupita Nyong’o in movies is never a bad thing, folks.

“The whole point of making this movie was to capture the very pure age of a child before the horrors of the world start infecting our outlook,” director Abe Forsythe said. “I wanted to preserve who these kids really were. So the hidden thing that I’m most proud of is… you can not see any of this madness in the finished film. All the great unfiltered innocence of these kids has made it up on screen.”

Neon and Hulu partnered to pick up Little Monsters at Sundance, but a U.S. release date hasn’t been announced yet. UK and Irish cinemas will get the film on November 15.