Reese Witherspoon is quickly becoming a major player in the TV realm, and she’s following up her AppleTV+ series The Morning Show with another streaming series called Little Fires Everywhere. This one has some serious Big Little Lies energy to it, with Witherspoon playing the matriarch of a rich, seemingly idyllic family who finds herself at odds with a mysterious new neighbor, played by Kerry Washington.

Check out the intense new trailer below, in which someone tries to burn Witherspoon’s character alive. In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy, “boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.”

Little Fires Everywhere Trailer

Little Fires Everywhere is based on author Celeste Ng‘s New York Times best selling book, which was anointed as Amazon’s Best Novel of 2017. And as you can see, there are some clear similarities to Big Little Lies in terms of subject matter if not general aesthetics. Witherspoon, who has grown into an icon in the past several years, is obviously interested in exploring the seedy underbelly of ostensibly perfect families and communities, and this looks like another opportunity for her to scratch that itch as a storyteller in a way that gives her more than just two hours to dig into the psychology of her character.

Washington has been everywhere over the past few years: playing Anita Hill in an HBO movie, appearing on the live Norman Lear All in the Family/The Jeffersons broadcast last year, lending her voice to a character in Cars 3, starring in both the Broadway and the Netflix version of American Son, and of course, headlining the popular ABC drama series Scandal. Should be exciting to see these two powerhouse performers go head to head.

Lynn Shelton (Your Sister’s Sister, Sword of Trust, Master of None, GLOW) is directing all eight episodes of the series, and Celeste Ng and Liz Tigelaar (Casual) are credited as writers for the show. Joshua Jackson (Fringe), Lexi Underwood (Family Reunion), Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara), Geoff Stults (Enlisted), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel), Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland), and Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) round out the supporting cast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Little Fires Everywhere begins streaming on Hulu on March 18, 2020.