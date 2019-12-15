Reese Witherspoon is on a hot streak of starring in TV adaptations of acclaimed books. She was one of the leads in the ensemble cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies, which wrapped its second season earlier this year, and she can currently be seen on the AppleTV+ flagship series The Morning Show. Now she’s heading into another adaptation: Witherspoon joins Kerry Washington (Scandal) in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere TV series, based on the 2017 best seller from author Celeste Ng. Check out the fiery first teaser below.

Little Fires Everywhere Teaser

This is admittedly just a quick trailer that essentially just serves to announce the project’s release date, but I’d somehow missed that this was even in the works at all, so now it’s definitely on my radar. Ng’s book was a New York Times best seller and Amazon’s Best Novel of 2017, and a miniseries adaptation seems like a perfect fit for both of these actresses: they’ve each explored themes of secret truths bubbling beneath the surface in their recent work.

Though you can’t tell from this enigmatic teaser, the novel is about a seemingly perfect family, led by Witherspoon, whose lives are completely upended when a single mother (Washington) and her daughter begin renting a house from them. These new tenants have secrets in their past, and, according to the book’s official website, “a disregard for the status quo that threatens to upend this carefully ordered community.” Sounds sort of similar to Big Little Lies, but Witherspoon is clearly savvy enough to thread the needle here, and I’m excited to see her and Washington go toe to toe in this series.

Ng and Liz Tigelaar (Casual) are credited as writers on the adaptation, and all eight episodes are being directed by Lynn Shelton, who’s known for directing indie films like Humpday, Your Sister’s Sister, and Sword of Trust as well as TV shows like Master of None, New Girl, GLOW, and Fresh Off the Boat. (Shelton has also directed Witherspoon in two episodes of The Morning Show.)

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Little Fires Everywhere debuts on Hulu on March 18, 2020.