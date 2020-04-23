Can Danny DeVito offer you a new animated series in these trying times? Or at least just a pilot for an animated comedy starring him, his daughter Lucy DeVito, and Aubrey Plaza that is executive produced by Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon? FX is answering your prayers for the latter, giving a formal green light to the pilot for the animated comedy Little Demon, a half-hour series which will star DeVito as the Devil and Plaza as a reluctant mother who gives birth to the Antichrist.

Deadline reports that FX Networks has given the formal green light to the pilot for Little Demon, a half-hour animated comedy series that stars Danny DeVito as the Devil and Plaza as a reluctant mother who gives birth to his Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito). The series follows the mother and her 13-year-old daughter as they “attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.”

A series that pairs DeVito and Plaza — both familiar faces to FX, with DeVito starring in the comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Plaza becoming a breakout in Legion — is exciting enough, but one that one that features a comedic spin on Satan? Sounds like a blast.

Harmon executive produces the series created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, who also executive produce alongside Plaza, the DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue banner, and ShadowMachine’s Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley. Steve Levy serves as a producer on Little Demon.

The series has been in the works since last summer with FX eyeing the series as a potential companion to its long-running animated hit Archer, but development really kicked into gear several months ago. If the timing of Little Demon‘s official green light seems unfortunate, with Hollywood brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it likely won’t impact production of the pilot, which is due to begin next week. Animation is the one subset of the TV industry that is still maintaining a fairly normal output, due to the nature of the animation process allowing for elements to be completed virtually.