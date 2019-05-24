Black Mirror is returning for a whole-new season next month – but there’s more in store. Netflix is also launching a video series called Little Black Mirror. The short videos will be aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences, and feature Latinx social media stars. Watch a trailer forLittle Black Mirror, and learn more about the project, below.

Little Black Mirror Trailer

You want more Black Mirror? Okay, fine – how big do you want it? Do you want a lot…or a little? Because if it’s the latter, Netflix has you covered. To coincide with the launch of the latest season of the dark sci-fi series, Netflix will be releasing Little Black Mirror on their Netflix América Latina channel. The series will feature three mini-stories, all of which will feature YouTube personalities from Latin America.

Per Variety, “The episodes were directed and scored by musician-actor Rudy Mancuso, who is managed by Shots Studios (which also manages digital influencers Pons, Alesso, Stocking and Jibawi).” Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix:

Netflix presents Little Black Mirror, three mini stories connected to the universe of this acclaimed series starring Maia Mitchell (Our Last Summer), Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jiwabi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso.

The three Little Black Mirror episodes will be released May 26, June 2 and June 6. Black Mirror season 5 is set to debut on Netflix June 5. Like Little Black Mirror, it will consist of three segments: