Apple TV+ is changing things up a bit. Up until now, the streaming service has been releasing its original shows on a weekly basis. But with its upcoming series Little America, they’ll be giving subscribers the opportunity to binge by dropping the entire series at once. The show comes from The Big Sick writers and real-life couple, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and explores the lives of immigrants in America. On top of all that, Apple has already given the show a second season.

Is anyone watching Apple TV+? The streaming service launched with only a handful of shows, and generated virtually no buzz in the process. People were talking about The Morning Show for a few days, and Dickinson got some vague attention, but beyond that, the reaction to Apple’s streaming service has been considerably muted. Apple no doubt has noticed this, which might explain why they’re changing things up a bit for their upcoming show Little America.

Rather than release the show weekly, as has been the case for other Apple originals, Little America is going to drop all at once on January 17. Apple has also already committed to a second season, something they’ve done with most of their other shows as well.

Little America is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (The Office), who serves as showrunner, and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley) and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick). Alan Yang (Master of None, Parks and Recreation) serves as executive producer through Universal Television. Other executive producers by Sian Heder (Orange Is The New Black), and Joshuah Bearman (Argo) and Joshua Davis (Spare Parts) executive produce for Epic Magazine, alongside co-executive producer Arthur Spector (The Shack).

The series is inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, and promises to “go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever.” Here are the stories featured in the first season.

“The Manager” – At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

“The Jaguar” – Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big — on and off the court.

“The Cowboy” – Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma, but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.

“The Silence” – Sylviane’s 10-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she’s shared everything but words.

“The Son” – When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he’s forced to go on the run until he finds his “home” in the unlikeliest of places.

“The Baker” – Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

“The Grand Prize Expo Winners” – A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise — allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.

“The Rock” – Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.