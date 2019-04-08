J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions already has two shows on tap for the new Apple TV+ streaming service, but they’ve just received a green light for another drama. Apple has won a bidding war for a limited series adaptation of Lisey’s Story, which is based on the 2006 novel by Stephen King. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore will star, and in King himself will write all eight episodes of the series.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore will play the lead role in what is being called a “deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey two years following the death of her husband. The series explores a series of events that causes her to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.” I haven’t read the original novel, but Amazon’s synopsis of it makes it seem like one of the most personal things King ever wrote, a story about the act of creation and the sacrifices necessary for producing memorable work.

While it’s always good to see Moore cast in leading roles (even in movies I didn’t particularly enjoy) and we’re obviously intrigued whenever Abrams’ name is attached to a new project, the biggest draw here is that King is on board to not only executive produce the show, but to write all eight episodes. Despite the fact that his work is now en vogue in Hollywood again, King hasn’t written an episode of television since that CBS series Under the Dome; having him write all eight episodes of this story – especially such a seemingly personal one – ensures that if nothing else, at least this show should be an interesting peek into his mind.

King will produce alongside Abrams, Moore, and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson, and “high-profile directors” are currently being sought to come in and direct the show. Apple TV+ has yet to officially launch their highly-touted new content, but Abrams certainly seems to be establishing a nice business relationship with the new streamer: Lisey’s Story marks Bad Robot’s third show with Apple, after the Sara Bareilles music drama Little Voice and My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, the latter of which will re-team Abrams with his former Alias star Jennifer Garner.

Abrams and King have previously worked together on Hulu’s 11.23.63 and Castle Rock, but Lisey’s Story could be their most creatively fascinating collaboration to date. Moore has popped up on several TV shows over the past few years, including Inside Amy Schumer, Difficult People, and 30 Rock, but this will be her first major role on an ongoing series since she appeared on the soap opera As the World Turns.