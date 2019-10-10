The Apple TV+ miniseries adaptation of Stephen King‘s Lisey’s Story has added a new cast member. Clive Owen will appear alongside Julianne Moore, whom he appeared alongside in Children of Men. Owen’s role is likely to be a bit limited since his character is dead by the time the story starts (that’s not a spoiler, I promise). King’s novel follows a novelist’s widow who discovers secrets about her dead husband.

As the Stephen King adaptation craze continues, Apple TV+ is getting in on that sweet, sweet King action. The upcoming streaming service is adapting King’s Lisey’s Story into an 8-hour miniseries, and Deadline says Clive Owen has joined the cast. Julianne Moore stars in the adaptation, with Josh Boone directing. Boone is also directing the CBS All Access miniseries adaptation of King’s The Stand.

What separates Lisey’s Story from many recent King adaptations is the fact that King wrote the script himself. King has gone on record saying that of all the books she’s written, Lisey’s Story is one of his favorites. “Lisey’s Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there’s a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks,” the author said back in 2017.

Here’s the novel’s synopsis:

Lisey lost her husband Scott after a twenty-five-year marriage of profound and sometimes frightening intimacy. Scott was an award-winning, bestselling novelist and a very complicated man. Early in their relationship, before they married, Lisey knew there was a place Scott visited—a place that both terrified and healed him, could eat him alive or give him the ideas he needed in order to live and create. Now, two years after Scott’s death, it’s Lisey’s turn to face his demons, to go to that terrifying place known as Boo’ya Moon. What begins as a widow’s effort to sort through the vast papers of her celebrated husband becomes a nearly fatal journey into the darkness he inhabited.

Moore is playing Lisey and Owen will play Scott. Lisey’s Story is one of King’s better late-period novels, and I’m quite curious to see how he goes about adapting it. The last time King played a hand in adapting one of his own books was the rather terrible 2016 Cell, which the producers apparently tampered with, alienating King and star John Cusack in the process. Before that, King also wrote the 2014 TV adaptation of his short story A Good Marriage.

Lisey’s Story will arrive on Apple TV+ in 2020.