Whatever your feelings about the upcoming The Lion King remake, it’s hard to resist the star-studded cast behind the film’s soundtrack. Even harder to resist is the pull of Beyoncé, who is performing a highly-anticipated original song in the film and releasing an entire The Lion King-inspired album featuring collaborations from hitmakers like Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z.

Watch The Lion King Beyoncé music video for “Spirit” below, which is included in the artist’s upcoming album, The Lion King: The Gift.

The Lion King Beyonce Music Video: “Spirit”

With every Disney remake of an animated classic, the studio aims to get at least one Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, and this year’s contender is “Spirit,” written and performed by Beyoncé, and produced alongside IIya Salmanzadeh and Timothy McKenzie. We got a first listen of the R&B-flavored power ballad last week, but it wouldn’t be a Beyoncé track without a glamorous music video to go along with it.

Disney is dropping the music video just in time to build hype for Beyoncé’s Lion King-inspired album The Lion King: The Gift, an LP that features contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Pharrell, and more. And in keeping with the family-friendly theme of The Lion King, Jay and Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter also makes an appearance. The Lion King: The Gift, executive produced by Beyoncé via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records, hits shelves on July 19, 2019.

See The Lion King: The Gift tracklist and cover art below:

01 Beyoncé: “Bigger”

02 Beyoncé: “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”

03 Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi: “Don’t Jealous Me”

04 Burna Boy: “Ja Ara E”

05 Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar: “The Nile”

06 Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino: “Mood 4 Eva”

07 Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé: “Water”

08 Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé: “Brown Skin Girl”

09 Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi: “Keys to the Kingdom”

10 Beyoncé: “Otherside”

11 Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: “Already”

12 Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly: “My Power”

13 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez: “Scar”

14 Beyoncé: “Spirit”

The album cover for “The Lion King: The Gift”. Learn more about this album and watch the premiere of the new music video for “Spirit” airing tonight 8pm EST on ABC #TheLionKing Robin Roberts Posted by Beyoncé on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19, 2019.