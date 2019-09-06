It’s kind of wild that entertainment has reached a point where we’re getting a show based on a podcast that will be premiering on Facebook. But here we are with Limetown, a new series which tells a fictional story through the perspective of a radio journalist who investigates why 326 people have disappeared without a trace at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. The podcast has been described a mix between the hit podcast Serial and The X-Files, and the Facebook Watch adaptation of it looks like it has the same vibe. Watch the Limetown trailer below to see for yourself.

Limetown Trailer

Jessica Biel stars as Lia Haddock, a journalist for American Public Radio who recounts and investigates the mysterious events at Limetown on her own radio show. But unlike the podcast, we actually get to watch as the mystery behind these disappearances unfolds, and Lia’s life ends up in danger as she keeps digging deeper. It’s all rather suspenseful, unnerving and it certainly piques our curiosity. But will it be able to capture the same riveting spirit as the original podcast?

The good news is podcast creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie wrote the series and executive produce along with Josh Appelbaum and his Midnight Radio production banner, which also counts Jeff Pinkner, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg as executive producers, as well as Jim O’Grady as an overall producer.

On the surface, this looks just like any other mystery thriller series, and its placement on Facebook Watch gives us pause. The social media giant has been trying to expand into original programming with big name talent for a little while now, including Sorry for Your Loss with Elizabeth Olsen. But what makes us a little more invested in checking this one out is that the series is an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it will have its world premiere before hitting the web next month.

Limetown also stars Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada), Marlee Matlin (Quantico), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), John Beasley (Shots Fired), Sherri Saum (The Fosters), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle), and Janet Kidder (Arrow).

Lia Haddock (Jessica Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee.

Limetown arrives on Facebook Watch starting on October 16, 2019.